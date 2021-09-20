Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,625,029. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

