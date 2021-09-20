Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Down 9.8%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 13,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,605,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

