CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,324. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

