Cochlear Limited (COH) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.40 on October 17th

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In other news, insider Dig Howitt bought 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$241.55 ($172.54) per share, with a total value of A$737,935.25 ($527,096.61). Also, insider Christine McLoughlin bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$231.11 ($165.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,617.06 ($38,297.90). Insiders have bought 12,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,287 over the last three months.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

