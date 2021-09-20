Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 238.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Codiak BioSciences worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

CDAK stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

