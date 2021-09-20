Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

