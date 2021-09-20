Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL opened at $76.23 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

