Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Color Star Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.87. 814,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

