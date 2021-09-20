Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of CXP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.03. 4,022,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

