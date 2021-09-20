Comparing Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 22.02% 7.19% 0.35% Société Générale Société anonyme 14.86% 5.09% 0.23%

2.3% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barclays and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 4 9 0 2.57 Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 8 0 2.67

Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 434.26%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than Barclays.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Société Générale Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.95 billion 1.54 $3.06 billion $0.49 20.67 Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.04 -$294.71 million $0.22 27.95

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Société Générale Société anonyme. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Barclays pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barclays is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Barclays beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International division comprises the corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

