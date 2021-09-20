Comparing Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Hamilton Lane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.97 $4.05 million $0.49 23.33 Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 13.70 $98.02 million $2.73 32.33

Hamilton Lane has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hamilton Lane 0 3 1 0 2.25

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.86%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% Hamilton Lane 35.04% 60.79% 20.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

