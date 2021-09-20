Comparing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Veoneer 3 9 0 0 1.75

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 100.30%. Veoneer has a consensus price target of $26.64, suggesting a potential downside of 23.20%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Veoneer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Veoneer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 75.92 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.41 Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.83 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -8.52

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veoneer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Veoneer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.