Compass Point Begins Coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FTCV opened at $10.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,402.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,064,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,938,104.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $5,873,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $3,862,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $3,589,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.