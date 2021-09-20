Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,070 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.