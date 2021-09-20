Condor Capital Management Invests $989,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.