Condor Capital Management Sells 402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

