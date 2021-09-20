Condor Capital Management Sells 880 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

