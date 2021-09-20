Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Up 39.3% in August

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

