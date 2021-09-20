Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 3.5% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.02 on Monday, reaching $283.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

