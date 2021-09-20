ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

