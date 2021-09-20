CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of CONSOL Energy worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $835.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

