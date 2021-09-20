Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.91.

STZ stock opened at $211.87 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

