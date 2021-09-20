Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,400.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNSWF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,166.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $29.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,708.00. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,003.35 and a 52-week high of $1,841.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,639.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,520.15.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

