Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$2,400.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,128.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU traded down C$5.48 on Monday, reaching C$2,175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,938. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,366.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,240.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2,063.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,889.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.