Contrasting American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 4 2 0 2.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 87.65%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 3.74% 76.80% 5.07% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -66.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.21 -$561.30 million $0.14 61.71 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 81.23 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Innoviz Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

