Contrasting Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics currently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92% Grom Social Enterprises -129.43% -69.57% -42.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 16.55 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -45.68 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.65 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

