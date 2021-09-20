Contrasting Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luokung Technology and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 17.51 -$39.87 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 1.85 $10.23 million $0.36 49.72

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luokung Technology and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 5.36% 9.92% 5.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perion Network beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

