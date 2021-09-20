Contrasting SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITO Mobile and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.06 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Viad $415.43 million 2.12 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.34

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SITO Mobile and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20%

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

