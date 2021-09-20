Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp’s (NASDAQ:CRZNU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ (NASDAQ:CRZNU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth $2,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

