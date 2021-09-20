CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $8.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.03. 614,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,484. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

