CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $37.07 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 208,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,638. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

