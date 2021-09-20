CORDA Investment Management LLC. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,338.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.93. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.