CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 5,310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.41. 201,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,467. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.