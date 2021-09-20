Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

