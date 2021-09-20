CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 15,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,989,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

CXW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.