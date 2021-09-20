CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 15,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,989,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
CXW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.