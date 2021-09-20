Cormark Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$26.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by Cormark to C$26.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.06.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.56. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.68. The company has a market cap of C$787.97 million and a P/E ratio of -30.03.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

