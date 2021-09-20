Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 3,608 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,608 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,626 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20.

NYSE HZN opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

