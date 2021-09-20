Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $244.55 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.31.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,851 shares of company stock worth $26,473,980. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

