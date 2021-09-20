Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,154. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

