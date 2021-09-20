Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.