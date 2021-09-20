Cream Price Tops $0.0006 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $25,679.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,721.67 or 1.00044324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00083303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.99 or 0.00796179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00401487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00280925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059411 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.