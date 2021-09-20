Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $23,724. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Creatd alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Creatd by 165.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218,432 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creatd by 153.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Creatd by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTD stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Creatd has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,027.72% and a negative net margin of 1,396.63%.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.