Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,628 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 47,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $143.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,023 shares of company stock worth $37,906,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.