Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

FANG stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

