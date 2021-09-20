Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,356 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 64.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 105.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

