Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 713 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $263.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.