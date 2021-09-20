Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

