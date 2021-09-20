Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $200,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.551 dividend. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

