Cricut, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,428,637 shares of company stock valued at $131,800,660 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.