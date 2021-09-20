Cricut, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
CRCT stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,428,637 shares of company stock valued at $131,800,660 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
