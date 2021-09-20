Critical Review: GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) versus dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoDaddy and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 6 1 2.73 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $99.82, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.87%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.69 -$495.10 million $1.25 57.93 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 5.43% -277.41% 2.83% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoDaddy beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

